Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd engages in providing hospitality services. The company owns, manages and franchises hotels and resort properties in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany, and Hungary. These properties are operated under the two brands, Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts and art'otel in the form of hotels, restaurants, bars and spas. The group's activities are divided into two segments Owned Hotel Operations segment and the Management Activities segment. PPHE generates most of its revenues across London through hotel operations, management fees derived from hotels managed by the group, and marketing fees.