Company Profile

PPK Group Ltd invests in publicly listed and privately held business, property ownership and management and design, manufacture and distribution of portable underground mining equipment. It operates in three segments which include: Technology Segment, Mining Equipment Segment; and Investing segment. The mining equipment segment manufactures coal mining equipment, COALTRAM vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, drilling and bolting equipment and mining consumables and it generates majority revenue for the company.PPK Group Ltd designs, manufactures, distributes and offers servicing of underground mining equipment. The company is also engaged in the property ownership, management and debt and equity investments.