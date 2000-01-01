Company Profile

PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.PPL Corp is an energy and utility holding company operating through its subsidiaries. The company generates and markets electricity in the northeastern and western U.S. and in the delivery of electricity in Pennsylvania and the U.K.