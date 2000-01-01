PPS International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8201)
- Market CapHKD93.420m
- SymbolSEHK:8201
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- ISINKYG7222V1840
PPS International (Holdings) Ltd engages in the provision of environmental services. It provides its services to commercial & residential buildings, shopping malls, hotels and serviced apartments, government properties and facilities, and private clubs.