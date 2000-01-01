PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

North American company
Market Info - PQG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PQG

  • Market Cap$2.205bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PQG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS73943T1034

Company Profile

PQ Holdings Inc manufactures integrated manufacturer of specialty inorganic performance chemicals, specialty catalysts, and specialty glass materials. Its segments include performance chemicals, catalysts, and specialty glass materials.

Latest PQG news

