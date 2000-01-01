Company Profile

PRA Group is a United States-based company that primarily acquires, collects, and processes nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. The accounts acquired by the company are unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which primarily include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies It acquires portfolios of nonperforming loans in two categories: Core and Insolvency. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States.PRA Group Inc is a United States-based company that primarily acquires, collects, and processes nonperforming loans. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States.