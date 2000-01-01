PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRAH

  • Market Cap$6.670bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRAH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS69354M1080

Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences Inc is a United State based full-service global contract research organization. It provides a broad range of product development services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world.

Latest PRAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .