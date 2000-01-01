Prada SpA (SEHK:1913)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1913
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1913
- Market CapHKD74.974bn
- SymbolSEHK:1913
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINIT0003874101
Company Profile
Prada SpA is a key player in the luxury goods industry. The company, in association with its subsidiary undertakings is engaged in the production and distribution of high-end leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear and fragrances.