Prada SpA (SEHK:1913)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1913

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1913

  • Market CapHKD74.974bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1913
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0003874101

Company Profile

Prada SpA is a key player in the luxury goods industry. The company, in association with its subsidiary undertakings is engaged in the production and distribution of high-end leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear and fragrances.

Latest 1913 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .