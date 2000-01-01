Company Profile

Praemium Ltd is a provider of portfolio administration, investment platforms and financial planning tools to the wealth management industry. Its clients are predominantly firms that provide financial advice to investors, namely financial advisers, brokers, accountants, investment managers, banks and other financial providers such as superannuation administrators. The company has two reportable segments: Australia, and International. It derives most of its revenues from Australia.