Company Profile

Prairie Mining Ltd is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. It acts as a multi-project coal developer focused on the development and operation of the Jan Karski Mine and the Debiensko Hard Coking Coal Project in Poland. The Jan Karski Mine is a premium quality coal project located in southeastern Poland while the Debiensko Hard Coking Coal Project is located in Upper Silesia in Poland. It derives the majority of revenue from the sale of coal.