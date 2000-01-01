Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)
- Market CapCAD8.570m
- SymbolTSE:PPR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA73965Q1028
Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. Its reserves, producing properties and are located in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, and in the Northwest Territories.