PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PSK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PSK
- Market CapCAD3.546bn
- SymbolTSE:PSK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA7397211086
Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is engaged in leasing oil and gas fee lands and acquiring additional lands or interests, in each case to generate royalties.