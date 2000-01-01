Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRAX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRAX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRAX

  • Market Cap$1.022bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRAX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74006W1080

Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in developing therapies for patients and families affected by complex and debilitating brain disorders. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, PRAX-944, PRAX-562, and PRAX-222 among others.

Latest PRAX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .