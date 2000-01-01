Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRAX)
North American company
Company Info - PRAX
- Market Cap$1.022bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PRAX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS74006W1080
Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in developing therapies for patients and families affected by complex and debilitating brain disorders. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, PRAX-944, PRAX-562, and PRAX-222 among others.