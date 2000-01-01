Precious Metals and Mining Trust (TSE:MMP.UN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMP.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMP.UN
- Market CapCAD17.830m
- SymbolTSE:MMP.UN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA7401731095
Company Profile
Precious Metals and Mining Trust is an investment trust operating in Canada. The investment objective of the company is to provide long-term capital appreciation and monthly cash distributions. The investment portfolio of the trust includes equity securities of metals and minerals mining and exploration issuers.Precious Metals and Mining Trust is an investment trust operating in Canada. The investment objective of The company is to provide long-term capital appreciation and monthly cash distributions.