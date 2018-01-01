Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd (SEHK:1651) Share Price

Company Profile

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of computer numerical control (CNC) high precision machine tools; and the provision of commercial consultation services. It manufactures and sells CNC machine tools including Precision lathes, Precision machining centres, Precision thread and form rolling machines and Precision grinding machines under the TSUGAMI brand. Its products are mainly for the Chinese market and are also sold to Japan, Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and other countries.Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its holding manufactures and sells high precision computer numerical control machine tools, and also provides commercial consultation services.