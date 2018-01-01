Interactive Investor
Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd (SEHK:1651) Share Price

1651

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd

APAC company

Industrials

Tools & Accessories

NAV Price

XHKG

Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of computer numerical control (CNC) high precision machine tools; and the provision of commercial consultation services. It manufactures and sells CNC machine tools including Precision lathes, Precision machining centres, Precision thread and form rolling machines and Precision grinding machines under the TSUGAMI brand. Its products are mainly for the Chinese market and are also sold to Japan, Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and other countries.Precision Tsugami (China) Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its holding manufactures and sells high precision computer numerical control machine tools, and also provides commercial consultation services.

SEHK:1651

KYG7215M1006

HKD

