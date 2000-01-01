Prelude Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRLD)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRLD

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRLD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74065P1012

Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorp is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need.

Latest PRLD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .