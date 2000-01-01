Premier African Minerals Ltd (LSE:PREM)

UK company
Company Info - PREM

  • Market Cap£9.580m
  • SymbolLSE:PREM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG7223M1005

Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Ltd is a mining company that explores, evaluates and develops mineral properties focused mainly in tungsten, lithium and tantalum, nickel and rare earth elements in Africa.

