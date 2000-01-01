Premier Diversified Holdings Inc (TSX:PDH)

North American company
Company Info - PDH

  • Market CapCAD3.430m
  • SymbolTSX:PDH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74051Q1054

Company Profile

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc is an investment issuer. The business activity of The company is operated through Investments and Operation of diagnostic and MRI centers.

