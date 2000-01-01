Premier Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:PG)
North American company
Company Info - PG
- Market CapCAD291.660m
- SymbolTSE:PG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74051D1042
Company Profile
Premier Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver. The company's projects portfolio includes South Arturo Property, Mercedes mine, Hardrock Gold Project, Rahill-Bonanza Property, McCoy Cove gold Property, Hasaga gold properties, and Rodeo Creek. Its operating segment includes Mercedes; and South Arturo. The company generates maximum revenue from the Mercedes mine segment. It operates in three geographical areas namely Canada, the United States, and Mexico of which Mexico derives a majority of revenue to the company.