Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver. The company's projects portfolio includes South Arturo Property, Mercedes mine, Hardrock Gold Project, Rahill-Bonanza Property, McCoy Cove gold Property, Hasaga gold properties, and Rodeo Creek. Its operating segment includes Mercedes; and South Arturo. The company generates maximum revenue from the Mercedes mine segment. It operates in three geographical areas namely Canada, the United States, and Mexico of which Mexico derives a majority of revenue to the company.Premier Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of gold. The company operates in three geographical areas namely Canada, the United States, and Mexico.