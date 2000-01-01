Premier Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:PG)

North American company
Market Info - PG

Company Info - PG

  • Market CapCAD291.660m
  • SymbolTSE:PG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74051D1042

Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver. The company's projects portfolio includes South Arturo Property, Mercedes mine, Hardrock Gold Project, Rahill-Bonanza Property, McCoy Cove gold Property, Hasaga gold properties, and Rodeo Creek. Its operating segment includes Mercedes; and South Arturo. The company generates maximum revenue from the Mercedes mine segment. It operates in three geographical areas namely Canada, the United States, and Mexico of which Mexico derives a majority of revenue to the company.Premier Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of gold. The company operates in three geographical areas namely Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Latest PG news

