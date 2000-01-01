Company Profile

Premier Investments is an Australian company that operates six specialty retail fashion chains in the specialty retail fashion markets in Australia and New Zealand. It also operates the unique Smiggle brand, retailing children’s stationery in Australia and overseas markets. Premier Investments has a separate business division that focuses on investment in listed securities and money market deposits.Premier Investments Ltd is engaged in operating specialty retail fashion chains within the specialty retail fashion markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and Malaysia and Hong Kong.