Company Profile

Premier Oil PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent international oil and gas exploration and production firm. The company engages in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. Its operations are located and managed in five business units; namely, the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of the World. A vast majority of its revenue is generated from the United Kingdom segment.