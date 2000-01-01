Premier Oil (LSE:PMO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PMO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PMO
- Market Cap£789.280m
- SymbolLSE:PMO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B43G0577
Company Profile
Premier Oil PLC is an independent international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production with interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, and Latin America.