- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PVG
- Market Cap£9.210m
- SymbolLSE:PVG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BSZLMS59
Company Profile
Premier Veterinary Group PLC is a non-medical service provider mainly to veterinary centers. The company business operates in the veterinary industry and mainly provides support services for day to day running of veterinary centers.