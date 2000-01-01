Premium Brands Holdings Corp Trust Units Stock Settlement (TSE:PBH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PBH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PBH
- Market CapCAD4.422bn
- SymbolTSE:PBH
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINCA74061A1084
Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.Premium Brands Holdings Corp owns a specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, Ohio, Arizona and Washington State.