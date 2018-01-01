Prenetics Global Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:PRE) Share Price

Interactive Investor
PRE

Prenetics Global Ltd Class A

North American company

Healthcare

Diagnostics & Research

Company Profile

Prenetics Global Ltd is a diagnostic and genetic testing company. It focuses on bringing health closer to millions of people globally and decentralising healthcare by making the three pillars, namely, Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care, comprehensive and accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere. It has operations across nine locations, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. The company develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.

NASDAQ:PRE

KYG722451062

USD

