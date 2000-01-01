Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX)
Market Cap: AUD31.150m
Symbol: ASX:PTX
Industry: Healthcare
Sector: Biotechnology
- Currency
ISIN: AU000000PTX3
Prescient Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical stage oncology company engaged in developing & commercialising novel products to improve standard cancer treatments.