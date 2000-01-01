President Energy (LSE:PPC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPC

  • Market Cap£34.060m
  • SymbolLSE:PPC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3DDP128

Company Profile

President Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production and the sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

Latest PPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PPC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .