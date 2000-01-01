Company Profile

Press Corp PLC through its subsidiaries provides a wide range of Information and Communications Technology-based products and services. The company's business segments are Financial Services, Telecommunication, Energy, Consumer Goods, and all other segments. The Financial Services segment provides retail, corporate and investment banking as well as stockbroking, insurance and pension administration services. Telecommunications segment provides a wide range of Information and Communications Technology-based products and services. Energy segment involves in the manufacture of Ethanol. Consumer Goods segment operates supermarket chain. All other segments are engaged in property investment and development, Holding company, Manufacturer, and distributor of food products.Press Corp PLC through its subsidiaries provides telecommunication services. The Company's business segments are Financial Services, Telecommunication, Energy, and Consumer Goods.