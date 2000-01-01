Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PVG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PVG
- Market Cap$1.908bn
- SymbolNYSE:PVG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74139C1023
Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc is in the business of acquiring, owning, evaluating and developing gold, silver, copper mineral interests and owns the Brucejack and Snowfield Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada.