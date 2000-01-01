Company Profile

PRGX Global Inc is engaged in providing recovery audit and spends analytics service. Its services include recovery audit, spend analytics and supplier information management services. The company conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Recovery Audit Services - Americas, Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment are the largest segment in terms of clients served and revenue generated. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia, and the Pacific region. Adjacent Services offerings are generally provided to clients on a global basis. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from recovery audit.PRGX Global Inc offers recovery audit and spend analytics services. It provides accounts payable recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies.