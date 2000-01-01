Company Profile

Prim SA is engaged in the provision of hospital supplies. The company is in a hospital and orthopedic supplies and materials for physiotherapy, thalassotherapy, thermal therapy, rehabilitation, geriatrics, as well as daily living aids. Prim work across a division of healthcare units such as Operating Theatres; Pain Management Centres; Plastic Surgery; Endosurgery and Cardiovascular.