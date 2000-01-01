Prim SA (XMAD:PRM)
Market Info - PRM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRM
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:PRM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINES0170884417
Company Profile
Prim SA is engaged in the provision of hospital supplies. The company is in a hospital and orthopedic supplies and materials for physiotherapy, thalassotherapy, thermal therapy, rehabilitation, geriatrics, as well as daily living aids. Prim work across a division of healthcare units such as Operating Theatres; Pain Management Centres; Plastic Surgery; Endosurgery and Cardiovascular.