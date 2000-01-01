Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC is a UK based real estate investment trust. It is engaged in making investments in integrated healthcare properties. Its portfolio comprises of Wincanton Healthcare, Stenhousemuir Medical Centre, Croft Medical Centre, Low Grange Health Village, Syston Health Centre, and others. The company seeks the generation of rental income and capital growth through investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It receives rental income on property investments.Primary Health Properties PLC is a real estate investment trust. It invests in freehold or long leasehold of modern purpose-built healthcare facilities.