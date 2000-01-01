Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP)

UK company
Market Info - PHP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PHP

  • Market Cap£1.868bn
  • SymbolLSE:PHP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYRJ5J14

Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC is a real estate investment trust. It invests in freehold or long leasehold of modern purpose-built healthcare facilities.

