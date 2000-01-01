Prime Living AB (OMX:PRIME)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRIME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRIME
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:PRIME
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINSE0006422309
Company Profile
Prime Living AB produces, builds, manages and rents housing to students around Sweden. It builds homes using prefabricated steel modules that are easy to lift, transport and assemble.Prime Living AB is a real estate company engaged in the construction of apartments and houses.