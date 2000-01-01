Company Profile

Prime Media Group Ltd provides free to air commercial television broadcasting services in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, and the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland and Western Australia. The Group operates in a single regional free-to-air television broadcasting segment. The company's television programming is supplied through a program supply agreement with the Seven Network and broadcast under the PRIME7 brand on the east coast and the GWN7 brand in regional Western Australia.Prime Media Group Ltd provides free to air commercial television broadcasting services in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, and the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland and Western Australia.