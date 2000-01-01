Company Profile

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of offshore oil and gas properties in the People's Republic of China. It owns a right in the East China Sea in relation to Petroleum Contract 25/34 and Petroleum Contract 33/07. The company derives revenue from Natural gas, CO2, Condensate, Light Oil and LPG.