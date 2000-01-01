Primorus Investments (LSE:PRIM)

UK company
Company Info - PRIM

  • Market Cap£3.500m
  • SymbolLSE:PRIM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKTCLJ25

Company Profile

Primorus Investments PLC is an investment firm. It invests in businesses to generate returns to shareholders. The company's primary investments are Boletus, Farina Investment, and Nomad Energy.

