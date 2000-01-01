Company Profile

Principal Financial Group Inc is a provider of retirement savings, investment, and insurance products, with approximately $540 billion in assets under management and nearly 20 million customers as of the recent quarter. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions.The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.Principal Financial Group Inc is an investment management company. It offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.