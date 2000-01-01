Prinx Chengshan Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1809)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1809

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1809

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1809
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7255W1096

Company Profile

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Ltd is a tire manufacturer. It sells its products under the brand name Prinx, Chengshan, Austone, and Fortune. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Mainland China but also has a presence in the Americas, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Other countries.

Latest 1809 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .