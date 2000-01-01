Prismi SpA (MTA:PRM)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRM

  • Market Cap€19.110m
  • SymbolMTA:PRM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004822695

Company Profile

Prismi SpA provides search engine optimization services (SEO). The Company also operates in website development and in the segments of keywords advertising (pay per click), e-commerce and website statistics.

Latest PRM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .