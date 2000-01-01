Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)

North American company
Market Info - PRVA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRVA

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRVA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74276R1023

Company Profile

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

