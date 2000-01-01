Pro Kapital Grupp AS (XETRA:17E)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 17E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 17E

  • Market Cap€74.260m
  • SymbolXETRA:17E
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - General
  • Currency
  • ISINEE3100006040

Company Profile

Pro Kapital Grupp AS is an Estonian-based company engaged in the business of real-estate. It is principally involved in buying and selling as well as renting of its own and leased real estate.

Latest 17E news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .