Pro Medicus Ltd is a health imaging IT provider. The company provides a comprehensive range of health imaging software and services to hospitals, imaging centres and health care groups worldwide. The product line comprises solutions for RIS (Radiology Information Systems) /Practice Management, Healthcare Imaging, and e-health. Pro Medicus also offers software applications for medical accounting, clinical reporting, appointments/scheduling and marketing/management. The business is spread across North America, Australia, and Europe.Pro Medicus Ltd is a provider of Information Technology products and services to the health care industry. It offers radiology information systems, Picture Archiving Communcation Systems and 3D software.