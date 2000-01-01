PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PRV.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRV.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRV.UN
- Market CapCAD272.560m
- SymbolTSE:PRV.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA7426943006
Company Profile
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's segments include four classifications of investment properties - Retail, Office, Commercial Mixed Use and Industrial.