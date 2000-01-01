Company Profile

Proact IT Group AB is a European based independent datacentre and cloud service provider. The company's solution covers all aspects of data storage, virtualisation, networking, and security. Its operating segments are System sales, Service operations and Other revenues. The company managed cloud services include service management, software as a service, proact hybrid cloud, storage as a service, flexpod as a service, and disaster recovery services. It also offers professional services such as delivering transformation, project management and delivery, cloud adoption and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Nordic region.