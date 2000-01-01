Company Profile

PROACTIS Holdings PLC is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It develops and sales spend control and eProcurement software products. Its software solutions for finance and procurement consists of purchase-to-pay, AP automation, employee expenses, supplier network, supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, spend analysis, supplier network, and managed services such as invoice data capture, and accelerated payment facility. Its geographical segment includes United kingdom, Europe, and United states.PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a global spend management solution provider which creates, sells and maintains spend management software that enables organisations to streamline, control and monitor all expenditure, other than payroll.