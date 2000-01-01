Proactis SA (EURONEXT:PROAC)
Market Info - PROAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PROAC
- Market Cap€13.210m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PROAC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0004052561
Company Profile
Proactis SA is involved in providing business software solutions to various organisations. It offers its solutions to Public Sector, Education, Retail, Financial Services, Not-for-Profit, Housing Authorities and Property and Facilities Management among others.Hubwoo is a provider of cloud procurement solutions, powered by SAP software. The Company provides an integrated suite of purchasing tools and services, delivered as-a-service to companies, on a subscription basis.