Proassurance Corp is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The company's wholly owned insurance subsidiaries provide professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance reports operating results in five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, Lloyd's Syndicate, and Corporate. ProAssurance generates the vast majority of its revenue from its Specialty P&C activities, followed by Worker's Compensation.Proassurance Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, and liability insurance for medical technology.