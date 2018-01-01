Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Share Price

PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Medical Devices

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

NASDAQ:PRCT

US74276L1052

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest PRCT News