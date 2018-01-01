PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Share Price

PRCT
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.
