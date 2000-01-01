Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of drug products that are intended to improve the survival and quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's lead product, PCS-499 is an oral tablet that is an analog of an active metabolite of an already approved drug. It focuses on fibrotic related diseases such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or Scleroderma.Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need or who have no alternative treatment.